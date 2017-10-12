Republican Senator Asks If Trump Is Backtracking on Presidential Oath
Republican Senator Ben Sasse is asking whether or not President Trump is backtracking on the oath he took when he was sworn into office. Veuer's Natasha Abellard (@Natasha Abellard) has the story.
WTLV 10:42 AM. EDT October 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time
-
Tropics update Wednesday
-
Naked man arrested at Jax Beach
-
Automatic weapon laws in Florida
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine
More Stories
-
JSO identifies burglary suspect shot, killed by…Oct 12, 2017, 10:43 a.m.
-
Jacksonville IKEA to open November 8Oct 12, 2017, 6:11 a.m.
-
Back in the Day with GMJ; Buddy Check 12Oct 12, 2017, 6:44 a.m.