Report: Russia Used Facebook Events to Organize Anti-Immigrant Rallies in the U.S.
Russian operatives using false identities created and shared political protest Facebook events during the lead up to the 2016 election, according to a Daily Beast report. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WTLV 11:44 AM. EDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Irma damage in Riverside
-
Flooding at St. Vincent's hospital
-
Brunswick heavily damaged by Irma
-
Live shot of flooding in St. Augustine
-
Riverside residents rescued with boats
-
A man describes the damages to his home
-
Dunes prevented major flooding
-
Storm damage in St. Johns County
-
After the storm forecast: Sept 12 4:45AM
-
2PM Hurricane Irma Update
More Stories
-
Good clean-up weather but flood issues remainJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Gas stations open on the First Coast: #OpenNowFCNSep 12, 2017, 7:32 a.m.
-
#OpenNowFCN: After Irma, What's open and what's closedSep 11, 2017, 4:50 p.m.