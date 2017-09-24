Report: Jared Kushner Used Private Email To Conduct White House Business
It's one of President Trump's biggest criticisms of Hillary Clinton... using private email to conduct government business. But now one of of the President's own senior advisors and his son-in-law Jared Kushner is allegedly doing the same thing, according to Politico.
WTLV 5:32 PM. EDT September 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hole found in the sand dunes in St. Augustine Beach
-
VERIFY: Will Fema pay cash for outages?
-
Fleming Island mourns loss of athlete who died of brain damage
-
Corrine Brown spotted applying for FEMA benefits
-
Waycross cop harassment
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Orange Park residents urging city to clean up natural creek
-
COmmunity comes together to help JFRD firefighter who lost home during fire while helping Irma victims
-
Community in desperate need after Irma
-
Angelica Hale to join Darci Lynne in Vegas live shows
More Stories
-
Jaguars players lock arms, some kneel, during…Sep 24, 2017, 9:37 a.m.
-
Jaguars vs. Ravens, 10 Observations: Bortles offers…Sep 24, 2017, 1:29 p.m.
-
The internet reacts to some Jaguars players kneeling…Sep 24, 2017, 12:15 p.m.