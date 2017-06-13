Report: Jared Kushner Has Retained Nearly 90 Percent of His Real Estate Holdings
According to the Washington Post, Jared Kushner has sold his interests in oil and healthcare companies, but retained 90% of his real estate holdings. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WTLV 4:21 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
JSO officer arrested, charged with battery
-
Operation Crack-Alicious
-
London apartment fire
-
Massive fire engulfs 24-story high-rise in London
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Grocery store chain Aldi expanding
-
Putnam County sailor missing from US warship in Japanese waters
-
Man takes friend on joy ride on top of car, gets busted
-
Protesters greet Gov. Scott in Jax Beach over education bill
-
JSO officer arrested for beating teen has multiple allegations of using excessive force
More Stories
-
Manhunt continues for 'dangerous beyond belief'…Jun 13, 2017, 8:25 a.m.
-
Numerous showers and storms will continue to be the…Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
London fire: 'A number of fatalities' as blaze…Jun 13, 2017, 10:49 p.m.