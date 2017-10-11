President Trump Blasts Media Over John Kelly Firing Rumors as 'Fake News'
President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday, bashing what he says are 'fake news' reports citing that his Chief of Staff John Kelly would 'soon be fired.' Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WTLV 8:10 AM. EDT October 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time
-
Tropics update Wednesday
-
Naked man arrested at Jax Beach
-
Automatic weapon laws in Florida
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine
More Stories
-
On your side: How to spot hidden cameras in hotel roomsOct 11, 2017, 5:31 a.m.
-
Council's debate over children's programs gets…Oct 11, 2017, 5:23 a.m.
-
Are KKK flyers threatening violence hate speech or…Oct 10, 2017, 7:51 p.m.