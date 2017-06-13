President Trump Blasts Anonymous Sources Then Cites Anonymous Sources
President Donald Trump has attacked the use of anonymous sources in news reports for months and now, he's using those same anonymous sources to defend his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WTLV 11:15 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
