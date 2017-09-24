Pollution Spreads as Plastic Chunks Found Near North Pole

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hole found in the sand dunes in St. Augustine Beach
-
VERIFY: Will Fema pay cash for outages?
-
Fleming Island mourns loss of athlete who died of brain damage
-
Waycross cop harassment
-
Corrine Brown spotted applying for FEMA benefits
-
Orange Park residents urging city to clean up natural creek
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
COmmunity comes together to help JFRD firefighter who lost home during fire while helping Irma victims
-
Community in desperate need after Irma
-
Angelica Hale to join Darci Lynne in Vegas live shows
More Stories
-
Jaguars players lock arms, some kneel, during…Sep 24, 2017, 9:37 a.m.
-
Jaguars vs. Ravens, 10 Observations: Bortles offers…Sep 24, 2017, 1:29 p.m.
-
The internet reacts to some Jaguars players kneeling…Sep 24, 2017, 12:15 p.m.