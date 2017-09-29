Oprah Grateful for 'Vote of Confidence' Over Call for 2020 Presidential Bid

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mandarin residents worried about culverts after flooding during Irma
-
Baker County man makes debut on 'The Voice'
-
8-year-old attacked in Stockton, accused attackers post incident on Instagram
-
Special needs family loses home
-
VERIFY: Can you pick-up groceries at Walmart in Puerto Rico
-
Increasing community trust in JSO
-
Jacksonville company shipping goods to Puerto Rico
-
VERIFY: Will Fema pay cash for outages?
-
Federal agent 'ambushed' after coming out of Oakleaf Publix store
-
A look at creek levels and how the nor'easter may impact them
More Stories
-
2 shot in Plantation Plaza shopping center on Race…Sep 29, 2017, 11:46 a.m.
-
Scorcher to finish the week, then cool frontJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
#BlackCreekStrong: BBQ delivered to families in…Sep 29, 2017, 12:21 p.m.