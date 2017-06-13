Notorious RGB's Workout Routine To Be Featured In New Book

84-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the subject of a workout book. 'The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong ... and You Can Too!' will outline Ginsburg's workout routine. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.

WTLV 7:55 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

