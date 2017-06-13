Ivanka and Melania Trump Decide Not to Wear Headscarves on Saudi Arabia Trip
While traveling with President Trump on his trip to Saudi Arabia, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump reportedly decided not to wear headscarves. Veuer's Aaron Dickens has more.
WTLV 4:47 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
JSO officer arrested, charged with battery
-
Operation Crack-Alicious
-
London apartment fire
-
Massive fire engulfs 24-story high-rise in London
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Grocery store chain Aldi expanding
-
Putnam County sailor missing from US warship in Japanese waters
-
Man takes friend on joy ride on top of car, gets busted
-
Protesters greet Gov. Scott in Jax Beach over education bill
-
JSO officer arrested for beating teen has multiple allegations of using excessive force
More Stories
-
Manhunt continues for 'dangerous beyond belief'…Jun 13, 2017, 8:25 a.m.
-
Numerous showers and storms will continue to be the…Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
London fire: 'A number of fatalities' as blaze…Jun 13, 2017, 10:49 p.m.