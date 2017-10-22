Former President Jimmy Carter Is Willing To Travel To North Korea For President Trump
Former President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, said he is willing to go to North Korea on behalf of the Trump administration in order to dissipate rising tensions. Maria Mercedes Galuppo(@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WTLV 11:48 AM. EDT October 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time
-
Tropics update Wednesday
-
Naked man arrested at Jax Beach
-
Automatic weapon laws in Florida
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine
More Stories
-
Three-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head…Oct 19, 2017, 11:12 p.m.
-
Selling Girls | Sex traffickers are targeting…Oct 19, 2017, 8:24 a.m.
-
Vigil for Keegan Von Roberts calls for police…Oct 21, 2017, 10:02 p.m.