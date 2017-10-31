Ex-Obama Speechwriter Dresses Up as Handcuffed Jared Kushner for Halloween
They say imitation is the best form of flattery. But, we're guessing this Jared Kushner costume worn by an Obama speechwriter was not meant to be an ode to Kushner but rather a mock. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WTLV 10:48 AM. EDT October 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time
-
Tropics update Wednesday
-
Naked man arrested at Jax Beach
-
Automatic weapon laws in Florida
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine
More Stories
-
A Happy Halloween with a spooktacularly warm changeJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
COLUMN: The "real" Jim McElwain from his previous…Oct 31, 2017, 10:19 a.m.
-
Young man on skateboard hit by car on US 1 near PalenciaOct 31, 2017, 8:16 a.m.