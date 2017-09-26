Did the Older Trump Kids Try To 'Bump' Tiffany Out of Her Inheritance?

It sounds like President Trump told Howard Stern that his daughter Ivanka and oldest son Donald Trump Jr. may have tried to 'bump off' youngest daughter Tiffany from getting any inheritance money. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).

WTLV 9:25 AM. EDT September 26, 2017

