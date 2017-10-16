Dem Lawmaker Claims One Republican is Considering Articles of Impeachment Against Trump
Just days after House Democrat, Al Green introduced articles of impeachment on the House floor against President Donald Trump, another democratic lawmaker now claims a republican is also looking into it. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WTLV 11:16 AM. EDT October 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time
-
Tropics update Wednesday
-
Naked man arrested at Jax Beach
-
Automatic weapon laws in Florida
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine
More Stories
-
Body of 14-year-old swimmer recovered from Jax BeachOct 15, 2017, 5:08 p.m.
-
JSO officer crashes vehicle during police chase; two…Oct 16, 2017, 6:20 a.m.
-
New military ID card makes it safer and easier for…Oct 16, 2017, 5:31 a.m.