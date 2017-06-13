Conservative Groups Target Rachel Maddow and Anderson Cooper Over Promoting 'Conspiracy Theories'
The war against news outlets is heating up, and it's not just Fox News that's feeling the pressure. Now MSNBC and CNN are too. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) explains.
WTLV 10:15 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Prison guards killed; prisoners on the run
-
Operation Crack-Alicious
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
Putnam County Sheriff news conference on escaped inmates, officers shot
-
Grocery store chain Aldi expanding
-
JSO officer arrested, charged with battery
-
Semi-truck collides with Amtrak train in Callahan
-
Locals react to Winn-Dixie store approved for 'sip and shop'
-
Is JSO's Early Warning System working?
-
Sinkhole reported in St. Johns County
More Stories
-
Manhunt continues for 'dangerous beyond belief'…Jun 13, 2017, 8:25 a.m.
-
Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with Russia is…Jun 13, 2017, 4:25 a.m.
-
Numerous showers and storms will continue to be the…Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.