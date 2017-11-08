China Bans North Korea Toursim as President Trump Arrives in China
China bans tourism to North Korea as President Donald Trump arrives as part of his Asian tour. Because 80 percent of all foreign visitors are from China and generate $44 million dollars in tourism alone, this hits one of North Korea's few reliable revenue streams. Veuer's Chandra Lanier has the story.
WTLV 9:53 AM. EST November 08, 2017
