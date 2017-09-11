Bannon: Trump Firing FBI Director Was 'Biggest Mistake in Modern Political History'
Former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon says President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey was the 'biggest mistake in modern political history.' Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
WTLV 2:50 PM. EDT September 11, 2017
More Stories
-
Flooding threat continues along St. Johns in Jax;…Sep 11, 2017, 9:20 a.m.
-
Rescue crews scour Riverside for anyone trappedSep 11, 2017, 2:57 p.m.
-
Jax Beaches dunes do their job; Protect the coastal areasSep 11, 2017, 3:11 p.m.