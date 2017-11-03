Close Week 11 Sideline WTLV 11:33 PM. EDT November 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Part 1 Part 2 Part 3 © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time Tropics update Wednesday Naked man arrested at Jax Beach Automatic weapon laws in Florida Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show 'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine More Stories Hit-and-run suspect shot by officer on Wonderwood Bridge Nov. 3, 2017, 5:48 p.m. Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of man in Riverside park Nov. 3, 2017, 4:53 p.m. UNSOLVED: The mysterious disappearance of Mark… Nov. 3, 2017, 1:58 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs