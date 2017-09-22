VOTE: WK6 Game of the Week

© 2017 WTLV-TV
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Fleming Island mourns loss of athlete who died of brain damage
-
Students flash breasts, groped others in class
-
Corrine Brown spotted applying for FEMA benefits
-
VERIFY: Will Fema pay cash for outages?
-
Community in desperate need after Irma
-
Community raises thousands for man whose home was burglarized after Irma
-
Many are outraged at Naval nurses and their inappropriate social media posts with newborns
-
Sneek peek into IKEA coming to Jacksonville
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
More Stories
-
Fleming Island sophomore Ben Johnson passes awaySep 21, 2017, 2:49 p.m.
-
Two students hit by vehicle on the Westside, suffer…Sep 22, 2017, 8:51 a.m.
-
Post-Irma pollution concerns parents in Northwest…Sep 22, 2017, 2:35 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs