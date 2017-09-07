Close VOTE: Week 4 Sideline 2017 Game of the Week WTLV 2:46 PM. EDT September 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Create your survey with SurveyMonkey © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Hurricane Irma 5am track update Waves crashing into Jacksonville Beach Hurricane Irma track update 11 p.m. Irma track Hurricane hacks Free sandbags in St. Johns County 3 PM Wednesday Hurricane Irma update Jaguars QB Blake Bortles on Allen Hurns' importance to the offense Hurricane Irma 5am update Tracking Irma More Stories First Coast in cone of concern for powerful Category… Sep. 5, 2017, 7:51 a.m. Hurricane Irma: Find your evacuation zone Sep. 6, 2017, 3:21 p.m. LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Irma Preparations on the First Coast Sep. 5, 2017, 12:37 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs