UNF's Dallas Moore heading to Denver Nuggets summer league

Dallas Moore (Photo: (Photo: USA TODAY))

Dallas Moore, the all-time leading scorer in University of North Florida basketball history, has been invited by the Denver Nuggets to participate in their NBA summer league in Las Vegas in hopes of landing a future contract.

Moore, a native of St. Petersburg, will report to the Nuggets on June 29 before leaving for practices in Las Vegas. The summer-league season begins on July 7. If the 6-foot-1 point guard plays well enough in Las Vegas, it could lead to him being invited to preseason camp with Denver or another NBA team, with the chance to make a regular-season roster. He did not sign any contract.

“I thought my workout there [in Denver] went really well,” Moore told the Times-Union. “I felt like I got great feedback from the coaching staff and thought my interview with the front office went well. That stuck out a lot. I can’t wait to get started.

“My agent [Adam Godes] felt like this is the best fit. As long as I can showcase my skills and show what I can do, that’s all I can ask for.”

A summer-league invitation is essentially a tryout for Moore to impress the Nuggets or other NBA teams enough to warrant either an invitation to a preseason camp or possibly be assigned to a G-league development team. That’s what happened last year with former UNF player Beau Beech, who was given some upfront guaranteed money by the Brooklyn Nets and later sent to their development team in Long Island.

Read more about Moore's new opportunity on Jacksonville.com.

Florida Times-Union