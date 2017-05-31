UNF Ospreys fire baseball coach Smoke Laval

UNF logo (Photo: University of North Florida)

The University of North Florida Ospreys have fired head baseball coach Smoke Laval, the coach told First Coast News on Wednesday.

He was the 2015 Atlantic Sun Conference Coach of the Year. His record with the Ospreys was 237-160 during his seven seasons with the program.

Last season, the Ospreys went 33-24.

Laval served as an assistant to Dusty Rhodes, the program's first head coach, prior to his promotion to the top job. Rhodes' retirement led the way to Laval's promotion in July 2010.

Before joining the Ospreys, Laval was a scout for the Toronto Blue Jays.

He was named the SEC Coach of the Year after leading the LSU Tigers to a 88-60-1 record in 2003. He also previously served as the head coach at Louisiana-Monroe (1994-2000).

