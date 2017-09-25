UGA QB Jacob Eason Could Return Saturday vs. Tennessee

Jacob Eason (Photo: USA TODAY)

ATHENS, Ga. -- Kirby Smart was asked last week whether or not Jacob Eason would get his job back when he's healthy enough to return. At that time he stated that he and his staff would make that decision when the time comes.

According to Smart, who spoke with reporters on Wednesday, that time could come as soon as this week. The second-year head coach told reporters that Eason's return is possible this week.

"Possibility, yeah," Smart said in regards to getting Eason back. "We'll bring him out there and see where he is just like we did last week. We think he's closer because last week he improved as the week went on."

Eason has been out since the first quarter of the season opener against Appalachian State when he suffered a knee injury while scrambling out of bounds. In came Jake Fromm, who led the Bulldogs to a 31-10 win over Appalachian State and has started every game since.

UGA is currently 4-0 on the season and Fromm had his best game in the SEC opener against Mississippi State, completing nine of 12 passes for 201 yards and a pair of scores. In four starts Fromm has six touchdowns and just one interception.

