UC coach David Penland recovering from foot injury

Alyssa Lang, WTLV 5:23 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

University Christian head football coach David Penland is ready for another year of, what he hopes, will be another state championship run.

But this year, he'll have to be a little calmer on the sidelines. Penland tore his Achilles in a game of flag football. 

"I'm going to have to change the way I coach a little bit, can't be all crazy on the sidelines," Penland said. "It'll be tough but I think I'll manage."

High school football practice kicks off in 25 days. The defending 2A champion Fightin' Christians will kick off the season against Ben Lippen in Columbia, SC. 

