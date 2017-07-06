UC coach David Penland recovering from foot injury

(Photo: Lang, Alyssa, WTLV)

University Christian head football coach David Penland is ready for another year of, what he hopes, will be another state championship run.

But this year, he'll have to be a little calmer on the sidelines. Penland tore his Achilles in a game of flag football.

"I'm going to have to change the way I coach a little bit, can't be all crazy on the sidelines," Penland said. "It'll be tough but I think I'll manage."

High school football practice kicks off in 25 days. The defending 2A champion Fightin' Christians will kick off the season against Ben Lippen in Columbia, SC.

