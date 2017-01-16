Tiny Meeker sets sights on bigger goal

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Continuing coverage: Found after 18 years
-
Kamiyah Mobley: 18 years later
-
Kidnapping suspect Gloria Williams, speaks to Kamiyah Mobley in court
-
WTLV Breaking News
-
Surfer the Bar opening day
-
Driver struck and killed on I-95
-
Press conference: 2 shot at Jacksonville Landing
-
Father, Grandmother, of Kamiyah Mobley speak out
-
JSO: Woman shot in attempted carjacking
More Stories
-
2 teens shot at Jacksonville Landing; 1 teen diedJan 16, 2017, 4:32 p.m.
-
Watch: St. Johns County deputies help with man's…Jan 16, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
-
New life for Lincolnville MuseumJan 16, 2017, 7:58 p.m.