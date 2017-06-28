Tim Tebow homers in fourth at-bat of Class high-A ball debut

Tim Tebow makes his Florida State League debut as the DH. (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports)

PORT ST. LUCIE (Fla.) - Tim Tebow's promotion to Class high-A ball is off to a great start.

In the second game of a doubleheader with the St. Lucie Mets, the former Heisman Trophy winner slugged a two-run home run off Palm Beach Cardinals' Junior Fernandez to give the Mets a 2-1 lead in the second inning.

It was just his fourth at-bat in the Florida State League.

Tebow earned his first hit in Game 1 -- a leadoff single up the middle off Cardinals pitcher Connor Jones -- in the fifth inning.

He finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout as the Mets won 5-2.

Tebow was batting eighth in the Mets lineup in the first game of a doubleheader after Tuesday night's game was postponed because of torrential rain at First Data Field.

Tebow is playing left field in the nightcap. Both games are seven innings.

