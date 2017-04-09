Tim Tebow Hits Second Homer for Fireflies

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tim Tebow just keeps making his presence felt in Columbia.

The former Heisman Trophy winner smacked his second home run of the season for the Columbia Fireflies, when he sent a pitch over the right field fence for a three-run score in the fifth inning.

The Fireflies beat the Augusta GreenJackets 6-0.

It's Tebow's second round-tripper of the season. On Thursday, which was opening night, he also hit a home run in his first at-bat.

The multi-sports star is attempting to make it to the big leagues, and will be part of the Fireflies for the foreseeable future as he aims for that goal.

© 2017 WLTX-TV