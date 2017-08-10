Tim Tebow greets autistic boy mid-game, then hits home run

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Tim Tebow gave one of his fans a very special gift.

Moments before his at bat against the Charlotte Stone Crabs, the former NFL quarterback and current MiLB outfielder left the on-deck circle to go shake hands with a young fan named Seth.

Seth has high-functioning autism and suffers from a genetic disorder that makes it hard for him to play sports. But right after they shook hands Tebow stepped to the plate and jacked a 3-run home run for the Port St. Lucie Mets.

"When Seth came back to his seat, he was crying," Seth's mother, Ileanna Bosch, told the Tampa Bay Times. "And then Tim hit the homer, I started crying too. How does that happen? I think God brought Seth and Tim together."

