Three-run seventh leads FSU comeback vs. Fullerton in CWS

Florida State converted three walks, two infield singles and a double into three runs to take the lead in the seventh inning, and the Seminoles knocked Cal State Fullerton out of the College World Series with a 6-4 win Monday.

The Seminoles (46-22) will play another elimination game Wednesday against the loser of the Oregon State-LSU game Monday night. Fullerton (39-24) has gone two games and out in four straight CWS appearances and has lost nine games in a row in Omaha.

The Seminoles went ahead against three Fullerton pitchers, with the tying and go-ahead runs scoring on back-to-back walks by Blake Workman.

Chase Haney (3-2) got the win, and Drew Carlton earned his seventh save after Fullerton put two runners on base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Pinch-hitter Hank LoForte struck out looking to end the game.

