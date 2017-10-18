PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 08: Martavis Bryant #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs upfield after a catch in the second half during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on October 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Sargent, 2017 Getty Images)

The NFL trade deadline is conveniently set during the Jaguars' bye week (Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.). The timing is perfect to make a minor (or possibly) major deal to improve the team's fortunes moving forward.

Entering the deadline, the Jaguars will be either 4-3 or 3-4 and still be in contention for the AFC South crown. The bye week may not only allow the team to rest and recover from the first seven games, but also improve the roster.

While quarterback is probably on the list for most reading this article, the lack of arm talent on teams outside of the race range from slim-to-none, hence why they are at the bottom of the standings.

Still, there are a few other positions the Jaguars would be smart to target. Upgrading some key spots should be a priority as the Jaguars enter the home stretch of the season.

Tight End

Potential Targets: Eric Ebron (DET), Zach Miller (CHI)

Analysis: The Jaguars have lacked in the big play department this season at tight end since the Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens in London. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis has caught one pass since his three-touchdown performance against the Ravens.

The Jaguars planned to use Mychal Rivera as their top receiving tight end this season but injuries derailed that option during training camp. Rivera is currently on injured reserve and isn't eligible to return.

The Jaguars could look into the position, although the options are pretty limited.

Ebron has struggled with drops throughout his tenure in Detroit. A change of scenery may be just what he needs to turn things around. Darren Fells has seemingly outplayed Ebron this season and the Lions may want to see what they can get for the former first-round pick before they have to potentially bare the brunt of his fifth contract year.

A trade for Miller would offer a reunion between the Jaguars and the veteran tight end. Lewis is quite fond of Miller and called him "my guy" before the two played each other last season. While his initial Jaguars run was injury-plagued, Miller has turned his career around and he could be a key role player as the team looks to make a playoff push.

The Bears drafted Adam Shaheen and signed Dion Sims in the offseason, so they may be willing to part with Miller for a late-round pick.

Wide Receiver

Potential Targets: Martavis Bryant (PIT), Brian Quick (WAS), Dontrelle Inman (LAC)

The Jaguars need some juice in the passing game. While Dede Westbrook is likely to return after the bye week, there's no need to put tons of pressure on the rookie's shoulders. The Jaguars could use a red zone threat to help quarterback Blake Bortles near the goal line.

Bryant was the subject of trade rumors a few weeks ago and could make sense as a target. He has plenty of upside but off-the-field issues probably cloud his long-term appeal. A size-speed matchup killer, he could provide some help for Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee.

Quick has been buried behind a group of talented receivers in Washington. The Jaguars may have interest in him from a size perspective. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound receiver could be a weapon inside the 20s.

Inman was a starter with the Chargers until they moved to Los Angeles. Coming off a career year, the new coaching regime has diminished his returns. With the Chargers likely out of the AFC West race, they could potentially field trade offers for guys who are low on the totem pole.

Cornerback

Potential Targets: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (NYG), Sean Smith (OAK)

Analysis: Before you say "we have the best group of cornerbacks in the league," I think the depth could be upgraded. Behind the top three guys, the Jaguars have few quality reinforcements. Adding a proven veteran behind them may make sense at a cheap price.

Both Rodgers-Cromartie and Smith have bloated salaries. However, they could offer some key depth during a playoff run. Smith has become a role player as his career winds down and Rodgers-Cromartie has had his issues with Giants head coach Ben McAdoo. Maybe the Raiders or Giants would be willing to part with the old-timers on the cheap.

Rodgers-Cromartie played for Jaguars football executive vice president Tom Coughlin in New York.

