The Players Championship may move to March

A proposal by the PGA's new commissioner features a major reshuffling of the current tournament schedule, including moving The Players Championship.

If the PGA takes a swing on this proposal, some Ponte Vedra businesses say they fear it could alter their game.

"I'm probably about 400 years [away] as the crows fly to the 17th green," says Wally Monnig, the owner of Down South Barbecue. "They go together."

And when Ponte Vedra's busiest week of the year hits the greenway, Monnig says he knows the perfect order for his most famous customers.

"Ribs through and through - the guys like home-cooked food," he says.

But Monnig is worried the PGA could be messing with his recipe. PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan wants to restructure the tournament schedule to avoid conflicting the more popular PGA tournaments with NFL games.

The decision to move TPC to March would leave Monnig feeling bittersweet.

"Personally, I would enjoy it because of the cooler weather to get it there and enjoy it more," he says. "But in a business sense I'm not sure I'd enjoy it because it is during Spring Break. I enjoy the two busy seasons - Spring Break Week and TPC week. Why would I want only one?"

The actual week of The Players is slower for business, Monnig says, because less locals come out to eat. He adds the majority of his business is done during the week prior and after the tournament because of the visiting set-up crews.

"Spring Break is nice and steady," Monnig says. "The week before and after TPC we are nice and steady. I don't want to see what my May might look like without it there."

PGA Tour Vice President of Communications Laura Neal released this statement:

Regardless of when it’s played, we’re really proud of the showcase of excellence that THE PLAYERS represents – from the field to the course, to the incredible history and fan experience.

With that said, the TOUR is always looking to not only make the tournament better, but also the PGA TOUR schedule as a whole.

The possibility of THE PLAYERS moving to March is part of a bigger, ongoing discussion about the flow of our season.