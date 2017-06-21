Sports Director Chris Porter sits down with the National Champion Raines Vikings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Raines Vikings 4x200 boys relay team set a national record winning the national title in the event last weekend at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals.

The Vikings finished the event with a time of 1:26:44 a national meet record.

It was the Vikings second straight national title in the 4x200 relay.

The team made up of Larry Grier, Eddie Ausgood, Marlon Brooks and Chase Bonham have only competed together this season.

Bonham, who is the only senior on the team is taking his talents to North Carolina A&T.

Grier, Ausgood and Brooks will return for the 2017-18 season.

The sprinters almost won the national title in the 4x100 relay but a bad exchange cost them the title.

