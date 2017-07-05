Sports Director Chris Porter & Brent Beaird Talk SEC Media Days
Monday, the Southeastern Conference will hold its annual Media Days event in Hoover, Alabama. Sports Director Chris Porter and our College Football Analyst Brent Beaird discuss the top headlines heading into the event.
WTLV 8:35 PM. EDT July 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
One man died, another shot in Jacksonville Beach
-
VERIFY: Can you legally use your flashers to warn drivers of police?
-
Tracking the Tropics
-
Explosion at Eglin AFB
-
Techy gorilla brings awareness to species
-
Marriage proposal interrupted by water rescue
-
Residents complain about loud noise off JTB
-
Dog recovering after being dragged by car
-
VERIFY: Can you legally set of fireworks in Florida?
-
Neighbor helps save stabbing victim's life
More Stories
-
Amazon to hold job fairs for new Jacksonville…Jul. 5, 2017, 6:20 p.m.
-
Family of slain teen seeking damages from City of…Jul. 5, 2017, 5:50 p.m.
-
Heat lingersJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.