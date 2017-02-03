Special needs cheerleading team headed to Washington D.C.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Team Shine, a Jacksonville based special needs cheerleading team, is headed to Washington D.C. to compete.

The team consist of 21 athletes, 8 buddies and 2 coaches. Team Shine "buddies" are girls who volunteer their time to help the team perfect their routine.

Last year, the team placed third at the competition and hope to take home the first place prize so they can compete in the national competition in Orlando, Florida.

Since Team Shine is a non-profit organization, they need a little help getting to Washington D.C. If you want to help the team, please donate here.

Facebook page: Rocket with RCA Team Shine

