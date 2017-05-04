PHOTO: Jacksonville Armada FC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- The Jacksonville Armada, along with North American Soccer League Commissioner Rishi Sehgal and Coach Mark Lowry, will speak about the future plan of the league and the team at 2:30 p.m. The Armada are calling the announcement "Big News".

The press conference will take place at the Armada's home field, Hodges Stadium.

After an off-season where the league and the team almost folded, the Armada are off to an undefeated start in the Spring NASL season and sit in first place.

The team is currently owned by the league's other owners. Former owner Mark Frisch sold the team back to the league this winter and the league has been looking for a new owner.

The team next plays at Hodges Stadium Saturday at 7 p.m. against the New York Cosmos.

