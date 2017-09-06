Sideline Week 3 'Game of the Week' is Providence at West Nassau

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The week 3 Sideline 2017 “Game of the Week” is Providence at West Nassau.

Now, because of Hurricane Irma the game will be played Thursday night instead of Friday night.

The First Coast Sports team will be on the campus of West Nassau with live coverage starting at 5 p.m. The game starts at 6 p.m.

Be sure to watch a Thursday night edition of Sideline 2017 at 11:15 p.m.

