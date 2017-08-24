Close Sideline High School Special Tonight WTLV 2:34 PM. EDT August 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Tonight on ABC-25 is the Sideline 2017 high school special at 7 PM.Tune into First Coast News at 5 PM for an early preview of the high school football season!Chris Porter will be LIVE from Interlachen high school. © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating A woman said she was in the chase that led to a US Marshal to shoot a suspect Jacksonville man set to be executed today Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone discusses the QB battle Overturned semi blocks all EB lanes of 1-10 Houston weather forecast & Tropical Storm Harvey update - 6:45 a.m. update US Pacific Commander: remains of sailors Jacksonville man set to be executed today Southside residents upset because postal service has yet to replace damaged mailboxes White supremacist's sister fights to save his life More Stories Jacksonville man set to be executed today Aug 24, 2017, 5:19 a.m. Harvey forecast to become first major U.S.… Aug 16, 2017, 4:59 p.m. Increasing showers and storms in time for the tail gating Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs