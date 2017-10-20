WTLV
Sideline 2017 Week 9

Timothy Bee, WTLV 11:59 PM. EDT October 20, 2017

Sideline 2017 Week 9

Scoreboard

Charlton County 28, Telfair County 13

Lee 69, Jackson 0

Baldwin 38, Santa Fe 0

Cocoa 38, Bartram Trail 21

Lowndes County 52, Camden County 10

Christ's Church 20, St. Joseph 0

Baker County 21, Clay 14

Creekside 32, Fleming Island 27

Episcopal 49, Cedar Creek 38

Columbia 42, Fletcher 27

Spruce Creek 35, Mandarin 28

St. Augustine 35, Nease 23

Pedro Menendez 55, Ridgeview 39

Trinity Catholic 40, Providence 39

Bolles 45, Parker 14

Trinity Christian 21, Ponte Vedra 3

Bishop Kenny 42, Westside 28

 

Part 1

 

Part 2

Part 3

Heart of the Game

