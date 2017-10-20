Sideline 2017 Week 9
Scoreboard
Charlton County 28, Telfair County 13
Lee 69, Jackson 0
Baldwin 38, Santa Fe 0
Cocoa 38, Bartram Trail 21
Lowndes County 52, Camden County 10
Christ's Church 20, St. Joseph 0
Baker County 21, Clay 14
Creekside 32, Fleming Island 27
Episcopal 49, Cedar Creek 38
Columbia 42, Fletcher 27
Spruce Creek 35, Mandarin 28
St. Augustine 35, Nease 23
Pedro Menendez 55, Ridgeview 39
Trinity Catholic 40, Providence 39
Bolles 45, Parker 14
Trinity Christian 21, Ponte Vedra 3
Bishop Kenny 42, Westside 28
Heart of the Game
