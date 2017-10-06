Sideline 2017 Week 8 Scores
Baker County 33, First Coast 24 (Game of the Week)
Trinity Christian 35, Lincoln 21
Terry Parker 39, Jackson 14
Bartram Trail 48, Oakleaf 14
Bishop Kenny 31, Yulee 7
Bradford 48, West Nassau 21
Cedar Creek 2, Duval Charter 0
Creekside 48, Episcopal 13
Apopka 55, Mandarin 21
Ridgeview 52, Middleburg 21
Clay 58, Orange Park 12
St. Augustine 41, Ponte Vedra 0
Ribault 7, Lee 6
Raines 55, Sandalwood 20
Providence 47, Wolfson 0
