Sideline 2017 Week 8

Timothy Bee, WTLV 11:45 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

Sideline 2017 Week 8 Scores

Baker County 33, First Coast 24 (Game of the Week)

Trinity Christian 35, Lincoln 21

Terry Parker 39, Jackson 14

Bartram Trail 48, Oakleaf 14

Bishop Kenny 31, Yulee 7

Bradford 48, West Nassau 21

Cedar Creek 2, Duval Charter 0

Creekside 48, Episcopal 13

Apopka 55, Mandarin 21

Ridgeview 52, Middleburg 21

Clay 58, Orange Park 12

St. Augustine 41, Ponte Vedra 0

Ribault 7, Lee 6

Raines 55, Sandalwood 20

Providence 47, Wolfson 0

 

Sideline 2017 Week 8: Part 1

 

Sideline 2017 Week 8: Part 2

 

Sideline 2017 Week 8: Play of the Week

 

Sideline 2017 Week 8: Hit of the Week

