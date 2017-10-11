JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The votes have been tallied and the Sideline 2017 week 8 “Game of the Week” is Brunswick at Glynn Academy.

It’s been a while since the First Coast Sports team has been in Brunswick for for our Sideline 2017 “Game of the Week”.



Our live “Game of the Week” coverage starts at 5 p.m. and continues at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. then watch Sideline 2017 Friday night at 11:15 p.m.

Thanks to all of you who voted in this week’s poll.

© 2017 WTLV-TV