Sideline 2017 Week 6

Timothy Bee, WTLV 12:32 AM. EDT September 30, 2017

Sideline 2017 Week 6 Scores

Columbia 24, Trinity Christian 14 (Game of the Week)

Fort White 13, Williston 10

Bradford 41, Kingdom Prep 6

Union County 28, Newberry 15

Lee 36, Atlantic Coast 0

Baker County 48, Palatka 13

West Nassau 29, Baldwin 27

Bartram Trail 49, Creekside 0

Bolles 65, Westside 13

Camden County 53, Forest Park 7

Christ's Church 62, Duval Charter 0

Clay 60, Menendez 49

Episcopal 49, Hilliard 0

Fernandina Beach 21, Cedar Creek Christian 14

Fleming Island 13, Oakleaf 7

Fletcher 38, First Coast 16

Matanzaz 17, Nease 14

Ribault 46, Paxon 0

Flagler-Palm Coast 28, Sandalwood 21

Maclay 42, St. Johns Country Day 6

Suwannee 31, Stanton 9

Raines 78, Jackson 0

Sideline 2017: Week 6 Part 1

 

Sideline 2017: Week 6 Part 2

 

Sideline 2017: Week 6 Part 3

 

Sideline 2017: Week 6 Heart of the Game

© 2017 WTLV-TV

WTLV

