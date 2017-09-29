Sideline 2017 Week 6 Scores
Columbia 24, Trinity Christian 14 (Game of the Week)
Fort White 13, Williston 10
Bradford 41, Kingdom Prep 6
Union County 28, Newberry 15
Lee 36, Atlantic Coast 0
Baker County 48, Palatka 13
West Nassau 29, Baldwin 27
Bartram Trail 49, Creekside 0
Bolles 65, Westside 13
Camden County 53, Forest Park 7
Christ's Church 62, Duval Charter 0
Clay 60, Menendez 49
Episcopal 49, Hilliard 0
Fernandina Beach 21, Cedar Creek Christian 14
Fleming Island 13, Oakleaf 7
Fletcher 38, First Coast 16
Matanzaz 17, Nease 14
Ribault 46, Paxon 0
Flagler-Palm Coast 28, Sandalwood 21
Maclay 42, St. Johns Country Day 6
Suwannee 31, Stanton 9
Raines 78, Jackson 0
Sideline 2017: Week 6 Part 1
Sideline 2017: Week 6 Part 2
Sideline 2017: Week 6 Part 3
Sideline 2017: Week 6 Heart of the Game
