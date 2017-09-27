Sideline 2017 Week 6 'Game of the Week' Trinity at Columbia

JACKSONVILLE Fla. – The First Coast Sports team will be in Lake City for the week 6 Sideline 2017 “Game of the Week."

The Fightin' Tigers will face the defending state champion Trinity Christian Conquerors Friday night.

Sports Director Chris Porter will kick off our LIVE coverage at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and then will have a complete wrap Friday night at 11:15 p.m. on Sideline 2017.

Thanks to all of you who voted in this week’s poll.

© 2017 WTLV-TV