Sideline 2017 Week 5 'Game of the Week' Fletcher and Ed White

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Sideline 2017 “Game of the Week” has the Fletcher Senators visiting the Ed White Commanders Friday night.

Fans of both schools hit the polls hard Wednesday and in the end, not only took the lead, but did it in commanding fashion.

Sports Director Chris Porter and the First Coast Sports team will have live coverage at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and then the hard hitting highlights at 11 p.m.

Thanks to all of you who voted and congrats to the Sentors and Commanders on being the Sideline 2017 “Game of the Week."

