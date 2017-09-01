Live at Atlantic Coast for our Sideline 2017 Week 2 Game of the Week

Scores from around the First Coast:

Bishop Kenny 17, Atlantic Coast 7

Bolles 35, Deltona 14

Brunswick 53, Cook 7

Fleming Island 17, Sandalwood 6

Nease 47, Orange Park 15

Glades 13, Oakleaf 12

St. Augustine 65, Pedro Menendez 14

Fort White 28, Providence 23

Trinity Christian 24, Ribault 8

Ridgeview 49, Creekside 17

University Christian 58, Cedar Creek Christian 6

Raines 43, First Coast 0

Ed White 7, Baker County 28

Godby 34, Mandarin 7

Englewood 28, Jackson 6

Stanton 48, Bishop Snyder 7

Lee 49, Westside 7

Ponte Vedra 10, Palatka 7

Columbia 48, Suwannee 0

St. Francis 54, St. Joseph 28

Sideline 2017 Week 2 Highlights

