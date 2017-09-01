Live at Atlantic Coast for our Sideline 2017 Week 2 Game of the Week
Scores from around the First Coast:
Bishop Kenny 17, Atlantic Coast 7
Bolles 35, Deltona 14
Brunswick 53, Cook 7
Fleming Island 17, Sandalwood 6
Nease 47, Orange Park 15
Glades 13, Oakleaf 12
St. Augustine 65, Pedro Menendez 14
Fort White 28, Providence 23
Trinity Christian 24, Ribault 8
Ridgeview 49, Creekside 17
University Christian 58, Cedar Creek Christian 6
Raines 43, First Coast 0
Ed White 7, Baker County 28
Godby 34, Mandarin 7
Englewood 28, Jackson 6
Stanton 48, Bishop Snyder 7
Lee 49, Westside 7
Ponte Vedra 10, Palatka 7
Columbia 48, Suwannee 0
St. Francis 54, St. Joseph 28
Sideline 2017 Week 2 Highlights
