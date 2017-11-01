WTLV
Sideline 2017 Week 11 'Game of the Week'

Christopher Porter, WTLV 11:07 PM. EDT November 01, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -  The Sideline 2017 week 11 "Game of the Week" is taking us to Fletcher High School for the second time this season.

The Senators will host the Mandarin Mustangs in their regular season finale.

Sports Director Chris Porter will anchor our LIVE coverage at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and host Sideline 2017 at 11:15 p.m. Friday.

Thanks to everyone who voted in the poll.

