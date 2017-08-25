LIVE AT LEE for our game of the week
Heart of the Game: 4 C's
Sideline Part 1
Sideline Week Part 2
Sideline Week Part 3
Week 1 Web Extra
Sideline 2017 Week 1 Scores
Lee 20, Raines 16 (Game of the Week)
Cocoa 24, Trinity Christian 21
University Christian 42, Providence 14
Bishop Kenny 23, Fletcher 0
Godby 14, Chiles 0
Ridgeview 53, Jackson 0
Venice 35, Camden County 3
Fleming Island 27, Clay 6
Columbia 52, Gainesville 34
Creekside 48, Winter Springs 21
Fort White 13, Suwannee 10
Baldwin 48, Hamilton County 8
Hilliard 55, Duval Charter 8
Mandarin 27, Atlantic Coast 24
Pedro Menendez 44, Middleburg 13
Oakleaf 33, Orange Park 13
Paxon 33, Englewood 30
Ribault 14, Sandalwood 13
First Coast 62, Terry Parker 6
Avant Garde 0, Union County 57
Ed White 31, Westside 2
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs