LIVE AT LEE for our game of the week





Heart of the Game: 4 C's

Sideline Part 1

Sideline Week Part 2

Sideline Week Part 3

Week 1 Web Extra

Sideline 2017 Week 1 Scores

Lee 20, Raines 16 (Game of the Week)

Cocoa 24, Trinity Christian 21

University Christian 42, Providence 14

Bishop Kenny 23, Fletcher 0

Godby 14, Chiles 0

Ridgeview 53, Jackson 0

Venice 35, Camden County 3

Fleming Island 27, Clay 6

Columbia 52, Gainesville 34

Creekside 48, Winter Springs 21

Fort White 13, Suwannee 10

Baldwin 48, Hamilton County 8

Hilliard 55, Duval Charter 8

Mandarin 27, Atlantic Coast 24

Pedro Menendez 44, Middleburg 13

Oakleaf 33, Orange Park 13

Paxon 33, Englewood 30

Ribault 14, Sandalwood 13

First Coast 62, Terry Parker 6

Avant Garde 0, Union County 57

Ed White 31, Westside 2

© 2017 WTLV-TV