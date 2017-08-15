Sideline 2017 Preview: Westside

(Photo: Lang, Alyssa)

The Westside Wolverines have a lot to prove going into the 2017 season.

They went 4-4 last season, and even in their district at 2-2. With district shuffling this year, the Wolverines will have a slightly different schedule this year. In 2017, they'll face Bolles and Trinity Christian.

Calvin Altman, Westside fullback, says the strength of schedule doesn't matter to them.

"Our senior class may be strong in body.. but we have big hearts. Big like Wolverines."

Westside will kick off their 2017 schedule against against White on August 25.

