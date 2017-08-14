Sideline 2017 preview: Bartram Trail

The Bartram Trail Bears are going into the 2017 season looking for revenge.
The Bears have a bad taste in their mouths after losing an epic playoff game to the Lee Generals at the end of the 2016 season.
The two teams combined for over 13-hundred yards of total offense..but in the end it was Lee, rallying from two scores down to win 61-59.
It sent Lee to the state 7-A semifinals- and Bartram Trail home.
Offensive lineman Brad Cecil says it's helped with their preparation going into this season.
"We come in with a chip on our shoulder. That Lee game was devastating. That's what we're bringing into this season. Every rep, every summer workout.. it's a different mentality."
BT will kick off the season at Cartersville on August 26.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs