Sideline 2017 preview: Bartram Trail

(Photo: Lang, Alyssa)

The Bartram Trail Bears are going into the 2017 season looking for revenge.

The Bears have a bad taste in their mouths after losing an epic playoff game to the Lee Generals at the end of the 2016 season.

The two teams combined for over 13-hundred yards of total offense..but in the end it was Lee, rallying from two scores down to win 61-59.

It sent Lee to the state 7-A semifinals- and Bartram Trail home.

Offensive lineman Brad Cecil says it's helped with their preparation going into this season.

"We come in with a chip on our shoulder. That Lee game was devastating. That's what we're bringing into this season. Every rep, every summer workout.. it's a different mentality."

BT will kick off the season at Cartersville on August 26.

© 2017 WTLV-TV