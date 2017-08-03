Sideline 2017 countdown: Ware County

(Photo: Lang, Alyssa)

If there's one place where people love high school football- it's Waycross, Georgia.

The Ware County Gators have one of the best prep football programs in the southeast. The success has been built over the years.. last year's senior class finished their careers with 41 wins, three region titles, and advanced to the state playoffs for four straight years.

Head coach Franklin Stephens says the expectations increase every year.

"We're looking to build on last year, last year was a down year," Stephens said. "We have high expectations. it may not go how we always want it to go, but at the end of the day we need to figure out how to get one more point than the other team."

The Ware County Gators kick off their season against Glynn Academy on August 25th.

