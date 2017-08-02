Sideline 2017 Countdown: Brunswick

(Photo: Lang, Alyssa)

For the Brunswick Pirates, the start of the 2017 season also means the start of a new era. Head coach Sean Pender is in his first year leading the team.

While coaching at Brantley County, Pender turned a winless program into a team in playoff contention.

After earning a solid reputation for winning football games, he spent six years at Pierce County, where he compiled a 54-18 record.

He says mindset is a major contributor to his success.

"These kids are capable of doing things that they don't even know they're capable of," Pender said."We keep that bar high. We want to be in a state championship. We want to win a state championship. I don't care what the odds are or who you're going against."

The Pirates will begin the season on August 25th at Coffee.

© 2017 WTLV-TV